Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a big fan of hip-hop music. He’s relatively knowledgable when it comes to the latest rap artists on the scene, and he’s been known to bust out a tune on more than a few occasions.

Be that as it may, LeBron still absolutely loves the classics. So much so, that the Lakers talisman recently agreed with a tweet talking up a well-loved Bone Thugs-N-Harmony album from 1995:

“FACTS!!!!!! Til this day I’m still bumping this,” LeBron wrote.

FACTS!!!!!! Til this day I’m still bumping this https://t.co/V14aouCZd7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 26, 2022

In his mind, it is clear that LeBron considers Bone Thugs’ E. 1999 Eternal album as one of, if not the greatest gift Cleveland has ever given to hip-hop music. BTNH is a group based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and James could not be more proud of the home-grown rap group.

E. 1999 Eternal is perhaps BTNH’s most popular album. It contains the megahit Tha Crossroads, which was a track dedicated to their mentor, Eazy E, who passed away a few months prior to the release of the album.

According to LeBron James, he still bumps this classic album to this very day. It’s been nearly three decades since this album first hit the airwaves, but clearly, the lasting power of this epic record has withstood the test of time.