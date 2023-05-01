Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NBA fans couldn’t be more hyped up after Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors set up a second-round clash with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their series to punch a ticket to the West semifinals. Now, the Dubs and Lakers are going to face each other in what many are already predicting to be an affair that could go the distance.

Sure enough, the biggest storyline of the game is the showdown between Curry and James. The two have had plenty of battles over the years, especially in the late 2010s when the Dubs faced LeBron and his Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for four straight years.

Steph and LeBron had not faced each other in the postseason since the latter moved to the Lakers in 2018, though both have won a championship in that five-year span. It will also be the first time that they’ll play each other in a series that’s not the NBA Finals.

Naturally, LA fans and NBA aficionados are ecstatic for what could be one of the best, if not the greatest match-up of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“Stephen Curry and LeBron James have played 413 combined playoff games and they’re still doing things in this postseason that we’ve never seen from them before,” one fan commented.

Another one said, “I think the obvious truth here is that LeBron and Steph Curry have been playing against each other through many lifetimes and are destined to meet over and over until the end of time.”

Here are more hyped reactions to the upcoming Warriors-Lakers series:

Steph Curry vs LeBron in the 2nd round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/GFpZbKBJ4b — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry vs LeBron in the 2nd round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/99BcYZJYDd — i₿ou 𓃮 (@teamibou23) April 30, 2023

Lakers fans vs Warriors fans LeBron stans vs Curry stans GuruLakers vs Urklespaces All next round pic.twitter.com/Xks6MPKKAk — 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕠 〰️ (@MANOMAGlC) April 30, 2023

Stephen Curry and LeBron James before the Conference Semifinals pic.twitter.com/PzkSSO9Z6l — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) April 30, 2023

The Warriors-Lakers series starts on Tuesday, and it could very well set new records in a variety of ways considering how big the showdown is.