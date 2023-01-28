We’re about to get another rendition of the age-old rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. The struggling Lakers head on over to Bean Town as the Celtics host their bitter rivals at the TD Garden in what should be another memorable encounter.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Celtics

The good news for fans of both sides is that it seems like both teams are going to be relatively healthy when they go to war on the basketball court. The Lakers, as always, have tagged LeBron James as questionable to play with an ankle injury (h/t Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints), but given how he’s played through this sore ankle in the past several games, the odds of James sitting out a matchup against the Celtics are considerably low.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, is probable to play, which means that he too should be good to go against Boston. Lonnie Walker IV remains questionable for the Lakers, though, while Austin Reaves is still out with a hamstring injury.

As for the Celtics, they will be without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart as he continues to heal from a right ankle sprain. Danilo Gallinari is also still sidelined.

Despite the notable absentees, there’s still no doubt that Saturday night’s matchup is going to produce fireworks. LeBron James and Anthony Davis should be in the mix for the Lakers as they look to take down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on their own home floor. This should be a good one.