Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is finally getting comfortable with the team’s offense. But this should come as no surprise with the four-year pro given plenty of opportunity to make an impact as of late.

Averaging 22.7 minutes per game in April, Hachimura saw his month-to-month usage rate go from 15.9 percent in March to 21.9 percent this month. In his last five contests (all in April), Hachimura has averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the field.

His improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Especially by Lakers teammate LeBron James, a player that arguably has the most storied career in NBA history.

“Just a super competitor,” James says of Hachimura, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

“He wants to be great,” James continues. “He wants to be held accountable. He’s always asking me what he can do better to help this team, how he can be better to help this team. Cause he wants to.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura likes to get going downhill towards the rim but he’s capable of shooting from all over the floor.

He’s willing to as well, as his physical profile and jack-of-all-trades skillset allow him fit whatever his team needs.

Rui Hachimura vs Phoenix Suns 11 PTS

5 REB

2 AST

5/8 FG

+17 in 22 minutes.#Lakers W.#LakeShow #NBA pic.twitter.com/xBr5zkOfuv — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) April 8, 2023

“I feel like we complement each other very well,” LeBron says. “… Rui, the more minutes, when he knows he’s going to play, when he gets that routine of consistency, he shows what he’s capable of doing.”

Hachimura, not one to lack self-awareness, says “I just got to keep working on myself. I got to keep working on defense and shooting the balls, threes… those are the things I’m focused on.”