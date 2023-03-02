Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers somehow got the job done Wednesday night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, 123-117. The victory was a product of a collective effort for the rest of the Lakers players healthy enough to suit up, including Rui Hachimura, who gave the team a big boost of energy off the bench.

RUI HACHIMURA ON BOTH ENDS 😤 pic.twitter.com/GlFe03qLMq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 2, 2023

Rui Hachimura did not have the most sparkling numbers for the Lakers, particularly on offense, as he finished with just nine points on 3-for-6 shooting and a couple of assists, but he was a force on the other end of the floor. He had three blocks to go with nine rebounds. Hachimura’s versatility — and mobility — allowed the Lakers to match up well against Thunder scorers while not giving away much of LA’s ability to run the ball down the floor, as shown in that clip above.

Dennis Schroder paced the Lakers with 26 points, while Troy Bown Jr. capitalized on a rare spot start and produced 19 points on an efficient 7-for-10 shooting. Mo Bamba also started in lieu of Davis and posted 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV combined for 32 of the Lakers’ 48 bench points.

Rui Hachimura has been contributing nicely for the Lakers, and he should continue to see opportunities to significantly contribute to his team, with LeBron James not expected to play anytime soon.

The Lakers take a break Thursday before getting back to work Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home.