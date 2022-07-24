LeBron James’ stunned reaction to emotional Black Panther trailer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, like many Marvel fans on Tuesday, was almost at a loss for words after watching the emotional trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

On Twitter, James could only utter “wow” to the sight of the new trailer that featured incredible scenes from the movie, as well as an amazing tribute to its late star Chadwick Boseman who passed away in August 2020 after years of battle with colon cancer.

LeBron James’ reaction is absolutely understandable. He’s definitely not the only one who got emotional watching the trailer, and some certainly shed a tear watching the two-minute long clip.

The trailer showcased some new scenes in Wakanda, as well as some underwater scenes that seem to reference the “hidden undersea nation” that a new character named Namor (Tenoch Huerta) leads. There are also people dressed in white in what appears to be a funeral.

The background music–a mix of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”–also made the clip even more powerful and touching.

Marvel provided a brief overview for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” noting that it will tackle T’Challa’s death and how the nation moves forward with the loss of it’s king.

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Certainly like the rest of the Marvel fans all over the world, even LeBron James can’t wait for November 11 to come.