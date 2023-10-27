The saying ‘Father Time remains undefeated' holds true for a lot of athletes. Only a select few in the history of sports were still near the peak of their powers despite old age. Tom Brady is a good example of this after he retired after a long stint at the top of the mountain. The other significant player still has a lot of legs to give to the Los Angeles Lakers organization. LeBron James, along with the help of Anthony Davis, is on pace to have the longest peaks in all of sports. His performance against the Phoenix Suns at the expense of Eric Gordon may have just proven that he has a lot left in the tank.

The Lakers star went full-steam ahead to catch Eric Gordon during their win over the Suns. LeBron James would then turn the clock back like it was the 2016 finals and he was about to deny Andre Iguodala of some late-game heroics. James got the ball to hit the glass which led to a block. Unfortunately, the Lakers could not follow it up with a rebound or another defensive sequence. Josh Okogie notched the second-chance points immediately after.

James and the Lakers still got the victory with an insane clutch basket. Anthony Davis led the scoring barrage with 30 points and 12 rebounds. The small forward, on the other hand, got 21 points, grabbed eight boards, and dropped nine dimes. Time can slow a player down but it may take long before it catches up to The King.