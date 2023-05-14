A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

After taking down Stephen Curry and the defending champs Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have now punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals to take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. One could argue that it’s going to be a tougher test for LeBron James and the Lakers as they try to battle a hungry Nuggets side that is currently being led by the former back-to-back MVP.

If you ask Warriors vet Draymond Green, though, it appears that he’s already done his homework on this series. According to the former Defensive Player of the Year winner, the individual battle he will be keeping his eye on will be that of Anthony Davis and Jokic:

“The [Anthony Davis]-[Nikola Jokić] matchup will be key. I think Joker being able to pull AD away from the rim is going to be a real thing,” Green said, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports.

“The great thing about Joker though, is that you can move him all over the court. You can move him to the high post, you can move him to the block, you can move him to the elbow, you can move him to the middle of the paint, the free throw line area. You can move him around and that, I think, will create some issues for the Lakers’ defense, especially with how they want to play with AD.”

Green then dropped a key tactic for the Lakers in terms of trying to limit Jokic’s impact on the series. LeBron and Co. won’t be able to shut Jokic down, but Green believes there is a way to keep the Nuggets big man at bay:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It is going to be on the Lakers to, either stop Joker from passing or stop him from scoring,” Green explained. “The easier one to do is stop him from getting assists. You can’t allow him to get both. He gets both, you lose. It’s very simple.

Finally, Draymond Green revealed his prediction for this series. He’s good friends with LeBron James, so perhaps his admiration for the NBA’s all-time leading scorer also had an influence on Dray’s pick:

“It’ll be a good series,” Green added. “Ultimately, Denver is ready, man. I think Denver is ready, like Denver is taking that next step, they’re doing it, we’re watching it … but I think we’re going to have a rerun of 2020. And I think the Lakers will take it. I got the Lakers and I got the Lakers in 6. Closing out at home in six.”

Lakers fans are obviously hoping that Draymond’s bold prediction comes to fruition here.