The NBA L2M report for the Lakers-Timberwolves game is out!

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James firmly believes that his clutch shot near the end of their Saturday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves should have been called a 3-pointer. However, the NBA L2M Report says otherwise.

For those who missed it, James thought he was able to tie the game against the Timberwolves after he drained what appeared to be a triple with 2.3 seconds left. The referee initially ruled it as a 2-pointer, to the surprise of the Lakers star, and the officials didn't overturn it after further review of the shot.

Nonetheless, James protested the call and emphasized it was clear on the video that his foot wasn't stepping on the 3-point line before he jumped to make the shot. It also split the NBA fanbase, with many noting that the Lakers forward did have a case–although it's really close.

In the NBA L2M Report, however, it supported the referee's decision to rule James' shot as a 2-pointer. The report noted that “there was not clear and conclusive visual evidence that the on-court ruling was incorrect,” which is why there was “no basis to overturn that ruling.”

“When James raises his heels to jump for his shot, the replay shows his right foot rolling forward so that the toe of his shoe contacts the three-point line. For a player's shot to be scored a three-point field goal, the player may not touch the three-point line until after his shot is released,” the L2M Report furthered, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Had the shot been ruled a triple, LeBron James and the Lakers would have tied it at 107-all and probably forced overtime. The Purple and Gold ended up losing 108-106, with the controversial decision simply draining all the energy and motivation that the team had. It was utterly deflating.

LeBron James vocal on disappointment over toe-on-line call

Sure enough, LeBron James won't be too pleased with the explanation from the league. He was already mad and frustrated with the turn of events, even campaigning after the contest that he did make a triple.

“What's the point of having replay if even the replay gets it wrong. It's obviously a 3. My foot is behind the line. You can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. … Stevie Wonder could see that, champ,” James said in his postgame media huddle in the Lakers' locker room, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“It's super frustrating in the sense of like, what the hell do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong. Who's a part of the replay center? Like the robots in there making the Teslas? Is what's going on? It's clear, everyone could see it. So, it doesn't make sense. And that's a tie game, we're fighting for our asses, playing the number one team in the West right now.”

On Instagram, James also shared proof that his foot (and shoe) was behind the line when making the triple. He then put a rather NSFW caption highlighting how the refs ruined his birthday. James was celebrating his 39th birthday on Saturday, so the ruling really spoiled the game and what could have been an epic and more intense overtime.

Even if the L2M report were to rule in favor of James' though, it wouldn't really have done anything for LeBron and the Lakers. With that said, the team can only hope that they get the lucky break next time.