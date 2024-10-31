The Los Angeles Lakers visited the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in the second game of their five-game road trip that began with a loss to the Phoenix Suns. Moreover, this game is special for it is Lakers star LeBron James' return to the Cavaliers, who drafted him in 2003 and where he played for 11 seasons, finally delivering their only pro sports championship in 2016. Even in Year 22, James still wowed fans in the arena with a thunderous dunk to start the game.

Check out this clip of the King's dunk, posted by Hoop Central on X, formerly Twitter.

The King and the Lakers pay a visit

After that dunk, though, the game has been all Cleveland, who continued their sizzling start and led by as many as 24 points as the Lakers just didn't seem to have it tonight. Still, LeBron James dunking in Year 22 brought Lakers fans up on their seat and gave them a highlight to talk about.

First, @LaRespectful_ predicted James would drop 40 points in his return to Cleveland, since he usually gets buckets against his former team. However, he only has 26 for the game on 9-13 shooting.

User @_zaiire_ uploaded a meme about King James still having the juice despite his mileage.

This season, LeBron has joined Vince Carter as the only two players in NBA history who played for 22 seasons.

However, by this point of his career, Vinsanity could no longer dunk and has become a veteran presence and mentor figure for the young dudes in the locker room, while LeBron James can still go above the rim in year 22.

Meanwhile, @mazharxaleem went Biblical in expressing his awe at the face of the NBA for two decades.

Moreover, @NevaMiss24 also cited the King's “flu game” against the Suns where he scored only 11 points on 3-14 shooting, probably LeBron's worst shooting night in years. This game was so bad it almost threatened to end LeBron's streak of 1,000+ games of scoring double-digit points.

Outlook

Going by the dunk, it's probably safe to say that he has recovered from whatever illness he had against the Suns. Still, though, the Lakers may have just packed it up as the Cavaliers remain up 20 in the fourth quarter.

Look for Bron and the team to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors on Friday, as they try to get their first win on the road this season. The Lakers may have cooled down after their 3-0 start under new coach JJ Redick, but the players have bought into his system, and it should translate to more wins as the season progresses.