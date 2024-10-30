After a two-game road trip, the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers head home to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It'll be a historical game since LeBron James, who began his career with the Cavs, is expected to take the floor with his son, Lakers rookie Bronny James. Bronny was born early in his father's NBA career, so it's a special moment for NBA fans to see LeBron James's career come full circle.

Nevertheless, Cleveland won't be too focused on sentimental moments on the floor. The Cavs want to knock off a tough Lakers team and remain undefeated. Moreover, Cleveland wants to defend their home court and ensure that the moment celebrated by LeBron and Bronny James doesn't become a distraction. Here's how the Cavs can maintain control of the game from wire to wire.

Star power on full display between Cavs and Lakers

The Cavs always get LeBron’s best shot. James is 19-3 in his career against the Cavaliers, averaging 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. James is also joined by co-star Anthony Davis, who is 12-7 against Cleveland, averaging 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Surrounding James and Davis is a robust supporting cast that can maximize things regardless of who is on the floor.

Thankfully, the Cavs have enough star power to handle James, Davis, and the Lakers. Cleveland's Core Four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen bring unique individual skill sets. However, combined with their powers, the Cavs' killer quartet can hang with the NBA's best most nights.

However, with Cleveland's potent supporting cast, this matchup will ultimately boil down to one thing: whose stars can shine the brightest?

The battle between Evan Mobley and Anthony Davis

Cleveland big man Evan Mobley will have to contain a routinely dominant Anthony Davis. However, that's easier said than done. Davis is the early frontrunner for NBA MVP, averaging 32.8 points per game. To add insult to injury, Davis will be tasked with slowing down Mobley, which might make life even more challenging for the Cavs star big man.

Davis scores 115.6 points per 100 possessions and allows only 116.9 points per 100 possessions. Mobley, meanwhile, scores 122.2 points per 100 possessions and allows 97.4 points per 100 possessions. Regarding advanced metrics, Mobley is far more dominant than Davis. However, based on counting stats and how Davis has performed against Mobley and the Cavs, advanced statistics only go so far.

This matchup could decide how the game goes for either team. It's worth keeping tabs on as the game progresses, especially with both teams making their superstar big, the central focus on either end of the floor.

A big-time coaching chess match between Cavs' Kenny Atkinson and Lakers' JJ Redick

This matchup between Cleveland and Los Angeles won't be unique just for its family ties. It'll also feature two new head coaches. Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson is going up against Lakers head coach JJ Redick. While Atkinson has prior coaching experience compared to Redick, a first-timer, both are offensive savants. It'll be an exhilarating matchup, with both coaches looking to find wrinkles and matchups to exploit to get the better of the other.

At this point, explosive offense is inevitable. Cleveland has the NBA's No. 2 offense in terms of offensive rating, while Los Angeles has the fifth-best. The significant difference is that the Cavs own the NBA's No. 4 defense in terms of defensive rating, while the Lakers are further back at seventeenth overall.

Like the battle between Mobley and Davis, the chess match between Atkinson and Redick could be decided by variance. Both sides will run what they know best and adjust based on initial results. It should lead to some explosive, high-octane basketball. A treat less than ten games into the NBA's regular season.