LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hit a new rock bottom Wednesday night. They are still winless through four games after falling prey in Mile High City to the Denver Nuggets, 110-99, and once again, their atrocious outside shooting was front and center. The Lakers hit just eight of their 30 attempts from behind the arc against the Nuggets, thus adding to their massive offensive headache that has been the talk of the town.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Lakers are now shooting 22.3 percent from the 3-point region this season, and that is now the all-time worst in NBA history over the course of a four-game stretch within a proper league calendar.

“The Lakers are shooting 33-for-148 on 3s this season. That 22.3% 3-pt FG pct is the worst over any 4-game span by any team within a season in NBA history (min. 125 3-pt FGA).”

If it is any consolation, LeBron James and the Lakers did in fact improve on the season in terms of 3-point shooting success rate after the Nuggets game as they entered Wednesday’s contest shooting just 21.2 percent from deep. In any case, that will not make Lakers fans feel good enough about their team that is still seeking answers and could be on the verge of making drastic moves to address their shooting problems that continue to snowball.

LeBron James was the biggest 3-point bricklayer in the Denver game, as he drained just two of his eight attempts from long range, while Lonnie Walker IV went just 1-for-6.

The Lakers hope they can stop the bleeding when LeBron James and company visit the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday.