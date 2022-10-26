The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets have a very obvious problem just four games into their new season: Their defense is very unreliable. Denver has been torched in its two losses, putting up non-competitive defensive performances against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, and then against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week. The Nuggets allowed 75 points in the first half of the Utah game, and they allowed 135 to Portland in that loss, which was a 25-point blowout, 135-110. Denver has allowed 123 or more points in three of its first four games, and at least 117 points in all four games. That easily puts the Nuggets in the bottom tier of all NBA teams for points per game allowed. Coach Michael Malone has to be very concerned with his team’s inability to make notable improvements at the defensive end of the floor. No one questions the larger point that early-season NBA games will be bumpy and unusual due to players learning how to play together. It is a process which takes time, and it doesn’t happen instantly. Still, the fact that Denver has not had one good defensive game yet this season is a little bit alarming. One would think this team will be able to make some forward strides at some point, but the Nuggets haven’t changed course — at least not yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. They plainly did not make the roster adjustments they needed to make in order to become a lot more competitive. They had a roster which really worked and provided the right role players in support of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Rob Pelinka did not retain those key pieces — one of them being Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who now plays for the Nuggets — and the strength of the roster dissipated in a very short time. The Lakers’ defense under new coach Darvin Ham has actually not been that bad. The Lakers gave up 106 points to the Portland Trail Blazers this past Sunday, and 103 to the Los Angeles Clippers last week, but they lost those two games because their offense is in very bad shape. The Lakers are a bad 3-point shooting team and have tossed up a lot of bricks. They are taking lots of perimeter shots but do not gave good perimeter shooters. Case in point: Russell Westbrook, whose career continues to unravel. It is becoming increasingly likely that the Lakers will trade Westbrook, though the sticking point is this: What team would want him? The organization needs to figure something out sooner rather than later. Russ has become an albatross for this team and this offense.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

NBA Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-108)

Denver Nuggets: -5 (-112)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Russell Westbrook won’t play for the Lakers in this game, and Michael Porter Jr. won’t play for the Nuggets. That’s great news for Los Angeles on both fronts. Westbrook makes the Lakers worse. It is better when he doesn’t play. Porter is a valuable part of the Nuggets’ roster. Those two injury developments could help L.A. in a big way.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets will be motivated after their no-show in Portland. This team is far too good to be giving up 135-point games to opponents. It is also far too good to lose consecutive games against teams it should beat. Expect a better defensive effort from Denver.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Denver probably wins outright, but the Lakers not having Westbrook could make them function a lot better. Denver not having Porter could hurt the Nuggets. The Lakers probably keep it close enough to cover.

Final Thunder-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Lakers +5