LeBron James is the talk of the town again. This has become quite literal of late after rumors emerged of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer potentially leaving the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Apparently, Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving has been trying to recruit his former teammate to join him with the Mavs, which all of a sudden has become somewhat of a plausible scenario for LeBron this offseason.

If you ask Fox Sports 1 broadcaster and Lakers superfan Shannon Sharpe, however, he just doesn’t see this happening at all. According to Sharpe, LeBron’s family will play a key role in his decision to remain in LA:

“I don't think LeBron James uprooted his family from Cleveland, Ohio to come out here to LA to all of a sudden say ‘you know what, I want to spend my final couple of years in Dallas,”” Sharpe said.

"I don't think LeBron James uprooted his family from Cleveland, Ohio to come out here to LA to all of a sudden say 'you know what, I want to spend my final couple of years in Dallas.''" Shannon Sharpe on a LeBron to the Mavs move 🗣 (via @undisputed) pic.twitter.com/t7ouSIlH6P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sharpe's Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless then pointed out that Bronny James just committed to USC, which is located right in the middle of LA. I’m pretty sure LeBron and his wife Savannah loved their eldest son’s decision to go to USC because of the fact that he will be close to home, so once you factor this in, it makes the move away from Los Angeles even more unlikely for LeBron.

Sharpe then continued by arguing that LeBron James has more than a few compelling off-court reasons as to why he will not leave Hollywood:

“LeBron is not leaving LA,” Sharpe continued. “Everything that he wanted, the thing that Magic Johnson sold him: ‘LeBron, you want to start a production company, you want to get into the movie business, you want to get into the TV business, it's right here. You want to become a billionaire in the next five years, it's right here.'”