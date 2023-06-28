A couple of years ago, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder got into a now-controversial on-court altercation with Kyrie Irving, who at that time, was still with the Brooklyn Nets. The incident involved Schroder dropping the N-word on Kyrie, to which the eight-time All-Star took exception to.

In a recent interview with Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, Schroder decided to shed some light on his two-year-old spat with Irving, as well as how LeBron James reacted to the heated incident. According to Schroder, Irving wasn't at all pleased with what he heard from the Lakers guard:

“Schroder felt Irving was being unduly physical guarding him and Irving appeared upset when Schroder complained to the referees. At one point, they stood nose to nose and Schroder said, ‘C’mon, n—-!‘

Irving shouted back, ‘You can't say that! You're from Germany!'” wrote Bucher.

Dennis Schroder admitted that he was taken aback by Kyrie's unexpected reaction. In fact, even LeBron was at a loss for words when Schroder came to his Lakers teammate for advice:

“My first six, seven years I respected him so much because it didn’t matter if he’d bust your ass with a 40-point game or had a quiet game, he was always the same guy,” Schroder said. “Didn’t talk s—. Then we had that incident in Brooklyn, which surprised me because it was out of nothing. I was shocked. I’m not going to lie. I asked LeBron, ‘Why did he act like that?' LeBron said, ‘I don’t know, just let it go.’”

More than a year passed before the two were able to settle their beef. Kyrie, who now plies his trade with the Dallas Mavericks, approached Schroder on the court during their first meeting since the controversial incident. This was in February of this year. At that point, Irving told him, “I want to apologize. We've been going at it for so many years, you know that’s not me.”

Schroder was right all along. He knew that Irving was acting out of character when they had that incident. As such, it wasn't hard for the Lakers guard to forgive Kyrie. They have now buried the hatchet, and all this has only given Schroder a new-found respect for the enigmatic Kyrie Irving:

“He said he was going through something at the time and that’s why he reacted like that,” Schroder said. “To say that, and you’re such a powerful player? That means everything. We swapped jerseys after that game. I’m right back on the same side I was the first six, seven, years. I respect him as a player and as a human.”