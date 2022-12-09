By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday as their road trip continues. As they look to snap their recent two-game losing streak, containing Sixers star Joel Embiid is going to be crucial. But Lonnie Walker IV believes the Lakers have the answer to countering Embiid in Anthony Davis as per Ky Carlin of USA Today’s Sixerswire.

“We got Anthony Davis,” Walker IV said. “That’s all I worry about. I’m not too worried about him. He’s a terrific player, three-level scorer. You know what he does. He’s one of the most unstoppable players in the league, but we got great players on our side too. So I’m worried about me and mines, knowing the game plan on what we’re doing against him, and just trying to get a win.”

Anthony Davis missed the Lakers last game against the Toronto Raptors and he exited their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms. He is listed as probably for the Sixers game. Prior to that he had been playing some of the best basketball of his career during a stretch in which the Lakers went 8-2. On the season, he is averaging 27.3 points per game, 12.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots while shooting 59 percent from the field.

By comparison, Joel Embiid is averaging 31.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocked shots while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

Both teams have not gotten off to the start they had hoped for this season, but they have been playing better basketball as of late.