With their 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4, the Los Angeles Lakers own a commanding 3-1 series lead and are one win away from a Western Conference Finals berth.

But the Lakers wouldn’t have won Monday’s game if not for some fourth-quarter heroics from Lonnie Walker. Walker scored 15 points in the final frame and shot 6-for-9 from the field. It was undoubtedly Walker’s best performance of these playoffs.

After the win, Walker spoke to the media and provided them with a brutally honest take on his role with the team, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

"I'm a role player at the end of the day and I got to do what I got to do for my team to win. All the little things, playing great defense, rebounding, taking charges, whatever it may be." Lonnie Walker IV on embracing his role with the Lakers. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/3ATwojzOEN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

Lonnie Walker, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks, and 0.8 turnovers per game across 56 appearances this season (32 starts).

The former Miami star shot the ball with solid accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Walker’s 44.8% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Walker and the Lakers can end the Warriors’ season with a Game 5 victory on Wednesday night, though it will be far from easy. After all, the Warriors are the defending champions. But a similar performance from Walker on Wednesday would go a long way toward helping the Lakers advance.