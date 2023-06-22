The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 preseason schedule, which the team unveiled on Wednesday, will include matchups with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and the new-look Phoenix Suns, now led by former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Here's the full slate (all times Pacific):

Oct. 7 at Warriors — Chase Center, 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Brooklyn Nets — T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 6:00 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Warriors — Crypto.com Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Bucks — Crypto.com Arena, 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Suns — Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, 7:00 p.m.

The Suns, in addition to adding Bradley Beal, have stocked their coaching staff with ex-Lakers staffers since hiring Vogel. (Key player development guru Phil Handy said this week he'll be back on Darvin Ham's staff.)

On the eve of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Lakers have four players under guaranteed contracts for next season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Max Christie (the organization is operating under the assumption that LeBron will not retire). Los Angeles owns the no. 17 and no. 47 picks, though they're exploring trading up, back, or packaging a first-rounder with Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba's contract for an established player, such as Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, Gary Trent Jr., Royce O'Neale, or Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Lakers intend to re-sign restricted free agent Austin Reaves and unrestricted free agent Rui Hachimura. After that, they're interested in retaining D'Angelo Russell, Dennis Schroder, and Lonnie Walker IV — at the right costs — and adding Chris Paul on the veteran's minimum.

The next Lakers basketball games will take place at the California Classic in Sacramento. The summer squad (which will include Christie) will face the Miami Heat on July 3 and the San Antonio Spurs — meaning possibly Victor Wembanyama — on July 5. NBA Summer League will take place from July 7-17 in Vegas.

The Lakers have not yet announced dates for training camp and media day.