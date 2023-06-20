The Los Angeles Lakers could be leaning toward trading the no. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In a mock draft posted on Tuesday, The Athletic's plugged-in Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha wrote that “there is an increasing likelihood” the Lakers deal their first-rounder. The Lakers own the no. 47 pick, too.

The Lakers have been exploring trading no. 17 for a while. The Brooklyn Nets (no. 21, no. 22, no. 51) are interested in moving up. The Charlotte Hornets (no. 27, no, 34, no. 39, no. 41), Indiana Pacers (no. 26, no. 29, no. 32, no. 55), Sacramento Kings (no. 24, no. 38, no. 54) would be feasible candidates, as well. Los Angeles could strike another deal with the Utah Jazz, who have no. 9, no. 16, and no. 28 this year plus hordes of future firsts. Utah has reportedly been calling around.

Trading down for multiple picks makes sense for the Lakers, considering the organization's impressive track record of developing prospects regardless of draft position. Plus, the new CBA will place heightened importance on filling roster spots with inexpensive pieces.

The Lakers could try to package no. 17 with the 2023-24 salaries of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million) and/or Mo Bamba ($10.3 million) to nab a win-now piece (e.g. Buddy Hield, Dorian Finney-Smith). Los Angeles wants to contend with LeBron James while planning for their post-LeBron future.

On Monday, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel noted in his latest mock draft that the Lakers are “more than comfortable” taking a player at no. 17 should no deal emerge.

The majority of prospects the Lakers have (publicly) hosted for pre-draft workouts are projected to fall in the late first round or later, per Siegel's Big Board.