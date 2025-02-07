LOS ANGELES – The big question on fans’ minds following the Los Angeles Lakers’ bombshell trade for Luka Doncic, is when Doncic will make his debut on the court. He’s been dealing with a calf injury that’s kept him sidelined since Christmas Day. But his return to the court, and in the Lakers’ purple and gold, could be coming soon, as per head coach JJ Redick.

While Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers was floated around as the day for Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut, it could actually come next week sometime.

Before the Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, JJ Redick provided an update on when he would expect to have Doncic in the lineup.

“I think it’s probably more likely Monday,” JJ Redick said. “Again, no commitment made on anything, but probably trending more towards Monday. No setbacks.”

The Lakers have a home game on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

The Doncic trade was not the only the Lakers made by the NBA trade deadline. Late on Wednesday, the team addressed their gaping hole at center with the departure of Anthony Davis, by trading for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams.

That trade cost the Lakers Dalton Knecht, their 2031 first round pick and a pick swap in 2030, but Williams fills an immediate need. While the Doncic trade is already official, the Williams trade has not yet been finalized by the NBA and therefore Redick was unable to comment on it yet.

Luka Doncic ramping up to make Lakers debut

Doncic was a participant at Lakers practice this week, and he took part in one of the team’s ’stay ready’ games involving the younger guys and two-way contract players.

Redick acknowledged that the team wants Doncic to be as comfortable as possible in terms of injury management, before he makes his debut on the court.

“We want him to feel confident, we want our medical staff to feel confident. . .we’re not rushing anything here. We’re all anticipating that. I know the fans are anticipating that, and certainly out coaching staff and our players are anticipating that,” Redick said.

“I think the one thing that we all have in the back our mind as we’ve shifted and had to recalibrate here in the last week, we’re not gonna be able to just snap our fingers and it’s all gonna work right away,” Redick continued. “There’s work to be done once he’s back and healthy in the lineup, and that’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun to figure it all out together.”