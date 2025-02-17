The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have a plan in place for their superstar Luka Doncic post-All-Star break. After LeBron James addressed Doncic's impact on the Lakers and his future, Los Angeles is reportedly keeping what's best for Doncic's long-term health in mind as he eases into his tenure.

Doncic will remain on a minutes restriction when the Lakers resume their regular season this week, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Lakers have kept Doncic under 25 minutes in his first two games in purple and gold and are expected to persist with a measured approach as the 25-year-old progresses in his comeback after missing his final 19 games as a Maverick with a left calf strain sustained on Christmas Day,” Stein said.

Doncic is also expected to miss one end of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back.

“The Lakers face an immediate back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against Charlotte (home) and Portland (away),” Stein added. “It is believed that Dončić will play in only one of those games before a Saturday night trip to Denver to square off with his close friend Nikola Jokić before the Lakers play host to the Mavericks one week from Tuesday.”

Doncic finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his Lakers debut against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers won 132-113 before Doncic turned in 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal in a 131-119 loss in a rematch with the Jazz.

LeBron James on Luka Doncic, future with the Lakers

When a reporter asked Lakers superstar LeBron James about Luka Doncic impacting the franchise's future, he couldn't give a clear response. While Mavericks fans struggle with losing Doncic, James is focused on the 2024-25 campaign and how joining forces with Luka can elevate his team to new heights.

James addressed the Doncic trade when asked about his future and whether it affects his potential extension of his 22-year career in lieu of retiring, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“I have not given it that type of thought,” James said. “Just the excitement of being able to add a caliber player like that, a generational talent like that, to our franchise, it's something that's given me energy. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do. … I think we could be really good going down the stretch. But we'll see what happens.”

The Lakers cruised into the All-Star break with a 32-20 record, fifth in the Western Conference, including going 8-2 in their last 10 games.