Following their disappointing first-round defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers are priming themselves for a rebound in the 2024-25 season. The team's offseason has been marked by significant transformations, including the acquisitions of promising prospects Dalton Knect and Bronny James, as well as the strategic appointment of former NBA sharpshooter JJ Reddick as the new head coach. Amid these sweeping changes, 26-year-old shooting guard Austin Reaves has emerged as a pivotal figure of hope. His remarkable performance in his third season signals a potential revival of the Lakers’ storied success.

In his third year, Reaves has refined his skills considerably, boasting an impressive average of 15.9 points with a shooting accuracy of 48.9% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range. His aptitude for playmaking is equally significant, as he averaged 5.5 assists per game. This achievement places him alongside only one other Laker who managed at least 15 points and 5 assists in their third season — the legendary Magic Johnson during the 1981-82 season.

Austin Reaves poised for huge impact as Lakers seek to replicate Magic Johnson's success after interesting parallel

Magic Johnson, in that notable season, averaged 18.6 points and 9.5 assists and led the Lakers to a momentous NBA Finals victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, securing his second Finals MVP award. The intriguing statistical parallel between Johnson and Reaves not only fuels excitement but also offers a beacon of hope as the Lakers gear up for the new season.

Austin Reaves has prominently showcased his development and burgeoning potential, positioning his expanding role under Coach JJ Reddick's leadership as a critical linchpin in the Lakers' efforts to navigate away from their recent struggles. With an anticipated increase in his on-court responsibilities, Reaves actively demonstrates his proficiency in scoring and his acumen in distributing the ball, cementing his role as a crucial component in the Lakers' strategy to regain their championship pedigree and reassert their dominance in the league.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Lakers fanbase should be buzzing with renewed optimism. The striking comparison of Austin Reaves to Magic Johnson — one of the franchise’s most revered legends — vividly illustrates the potential for revival within this storied team. This parallel not only motivates Reaves but also captivates fans and sports analysts who are watching closely. With the echoes of historical greatness in his strides, the critical question arises: Can Austin Reaves truly channel his inner ‘Magic’ and propel the Lakers back to the pinnacle of NBA success?