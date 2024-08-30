With the new NBA season approaching, Magic Johnson advised Los Angeles Lakers fans to exercise patience with the team's new head coach, JJ Redick. In an interview with a local Los Angeles news station, Magic emphasized the importance of giving Redick time to adjust and implement his strategies.

The former NBA sharpshooter, JJ Redick, took over from Darvin Ham earlier this summer, marking his first coaching role. Redick's lack of prior coaching experience was a major topic of discussion among fans and analysts leading up to his hiring.

Many people immediately questioned how JJ Redick, with no prior coaching experience and a recent career in broadcasting after retiring from the NBA in 2021, could be evaluated as a coach.

The bigger concern is whether the 39-year-old Redick can effectively manage LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the team, and whether the current players will respect someone they just competed against.

Magic Johnson's advice to Los Angeles Lakers fans

On KCAL News, Johnson highlighted that Redick will benefit from having LeBron James as the Lakers' captain and stressed that patience is crucial at this stage.

“We as Lakers fans have to give JJ Redick, our new coach, some time to understand how to utilize the talent, how to coach the talent, and then also what schemes will work and what schemes won't work,” said Johnson.

“Because this is not going to be easy for him but I think having LeBron as your captain, one of the greatest to lace 'em up, and Anthony Davis — they showed Lakers fans around the world what they are capable of doing in the Olympics,” said the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

In addition to his five championships with the Lakers and his role as the face of the franchise during the 1980s, Johnson also served as the team’s President of Basketball Operations in the late 2010s.

He played a crucial role in bringing LeBron James from the Cavaliers and managed key roster changes that helped the team bounce back from mediocrity.

The Lakers secured a championship in 2020 and have reached the postseason four times in the six seasons since then.

Today, Magic Johnson serves as an unofficial advisor to the team, maintaining his status as a popular and respected figure in the Lakers community. Whether through social media or interviews, Johnson continues to offer his support and insights, standing by his team through thick and thin.

Magic Johnson knows firsthand the heavy pressure that comes with coaching the Lakers. Darvin Ham was let go after just two seasons, and Frank Vogel, despite winning a championship in 2020, was also dismissed. In both cases, the fans turned against the coaches long before their exits, blaming them for the team’s issues.

A challenging season ahead for JJ Redick and the Lakers

JJ Redick, recently hired after being linked to the Lakers' coaching job since May, will face significant pressure. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis approaching the end of their careers, there’s a pressing need to win a championship before they retire.

After unsuccessfully trying to recruit Dan Hurley from UConn, the Lakers opted for JJ Redick. Team owner Jeanie Buss has given her personal endorsement to Redick, who, as a friend of LeBron James and a strategic mind, has the potential to succeed. Ultimately, his success will be judged by the team's playoff performance.

“We wanted to kind of think a different way. Really, he's got a vision. I'm not comfortable talking about the basketball stuff, but we were looking for a candidate that would bring something different and really invest in developing young players. JJ is the right person for us. Again, I just want to work to really speak for itself, so I don't want to hype it and say it's gonna be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish.” said Jeanie Buss.

Following last year's disappointing first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers are focused on improving their position in the Western Conference.

While Redick won’t be playing on the court, his experience, charisma, and deep understanding of the game should influence the team in various ways.

Redick has outlined his plans for the Lakers this season, including using Anthony Davis as the offensive centerpiece, focusing on player development, and incorporating analytics. Whether these strategies lead to a deeper playoff run in his rookie season as head coach remains to be seen.