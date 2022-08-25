Magic Johnson does full 180 on Patrick Beverley hate after trade to Lakers

Patrick Beverley is the type of player you hate when he’s an opponent, but love when he’s grinding on a nightly basis for your team. That is exactly how Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson feels about his ex-squad trading for Pat Bev on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Magic hopped on Twitter and expressed his opinion on the addition of Beverley:

“I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he’s on our team and he’s going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!”

“I love the pick up of Patrick Beverly! With his defense, grit, toughness, and basketball IQ, Laker Nation will love him. He brings it every single night!”

I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 25, 2022

I love the pick up of Patrick Beverly! With his defense, grit, toughness, and basketball IQ, Laker Nation will love him. He brings it every single night! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 25, 2022

Magic Johnson isn’t wrong. While Pat Bev isn’t a star, he’s a player the Lakers could certainly use. The veteran is gritty, defensive-minded, and gives 110% every single time he steps foot on the court. This is a guy LeBron James will absolutely love.

In order to get Beverley, LA shipped Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson off to the Utah Jazz. Certainly not huge losses. The Lakers will be poised to get back to the playoffs in 2023 after a very disappointing campaign last season. If LeBron and AD can stay healthy, the sky is the limit. Darvin Ham will also be hoping his influence can help Russell Westbrook thrive. As for Pat Bev, we know what to expect out of him and so does Magic Johnson.

A very smart trade for Los Angeles.