Magic Johnson was one of those in a state of jubilation after LeBron James and the Lakers' snapped their 3-year drought against the Clippers.

Some things are definitely worth the wait. Now, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers definitely did not expect that they'll be losing 11 straight games to the Los Angeles Clippers from December 2020 to April 2023. But finally, victory is theirs once more. On Wednesday night, thanks to a huge night from LeBron James who dropped 35 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, the Lakers finally snapped their skid against the Clippers with a 130-125 victory in overtime.

This of course caused much excitement for fans of the Lakers; after all, it's been frustrating to witness their in-city rivals come up on the schedule as an automatic loss for the past three seasons. But now that the Purple and Gold are back to winning ways, there's plenty of cause for celebration for fans, with Magic Johnson being one of those in a state of jubilation following the Lakers' victory.

Posting on his official Twitter (X) account, Johnson expressed his feelings regarding the Lakers' win over the Clippers in classic Magic fashion — by pointing out the obvious in a hilariously unironic manner.

“We finally beat the Clippers in a 130-125 overtime victory! What an exciting LA match up!” Johnson wrote.

The Lakers may have been able to pull off the win mostly due to LeBron James' herculean efforts, but the Purple and Gold won as a team. The likes of Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell showed up, with the latter being a source of offense for the Lakers when they found themselves down double-digits early on in the contest. Meanwhile, role players such as Austin Reaves, Christian Wood, and Cam Reddish also played their roles to perfection, with Reaves and Wood drawing the attention of Magic Johnson as well.

“On a night the Lakers’ two superstars had to be special, they were absolutely dynamic! LeBron James led the team with 35 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Davis added 27 points and 10 rebounds,” Johnson wrote. “They got help with 27 points from D’Angelo Russell and 15 points from Austin Reaves. Christian Wood had a big contribution off the bench with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.”

The Lakers will look to build off of this momentous victory when they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.