The Golden State Warriors blew out the Los Angeles Lakers 127-100 on Thursday night, roaring back from a disappointing loss to even the Western Conference Semifinals at one game apiece. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ authoritative Game 2 victory at Chase Center.

Dubs commit to JaMychal Green, small ball

The Warriors have always been quick to change the postseason starting lineup under Steve Kerr, wasting little to no time before making big-picture personnel adjustments. JaMychal Green started Game 2, but not because the Dubs wanted as much size and shooting on the floor as possible to combat the two-way impact of Anthony Davis. Kevon Looney was hampered by illness, the team-justified reason for Green replacing him as a starter.

Whether Looney’s healthy or not come Saturday, though, don’t be surprised if Green is on the floor for tipoff of Game 3. His three triples on Thursday were a telling illustration of why Golden State must prioritize spacing in the half court against Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers.

On the rare occasions Davis was pulled past the paint in Game 1, these trademark 4-on-3 situations from Draymond Green often resulted in wins for Los Angeles. It’s almost impossible for James to effectively play two on the back line with a threatening 3-point shooter in the weak corner:

Green hit a pair of triples during his standalone seven-minute stint on Tuesday, but the Lakers began Game 2 treating him like a questionable shooter.

After Green had confidently splashed a couple more treys by the middle of the third quarter, look how James was playing him as Andrew Wiggins caught with a head of steam from the opposite corner:

Green wasn’t just a spacer for Golden State, though.

Draymond got a bit ambitious throwing alley-oops to the 32-year-old, over-shooting him on multiple lobs after catching on the roll. Looney isn’t skying for those thunderous aerial finishes like JaMychal Green could at times earlier in his career.

Basic as it seems on the surface, Looney’s also not finishing this layup at speed after Draymond gets Davis in the air with a canny ball fake:

Green was great on Thursday. He’ll probably start Game 3.

But Green’s performance was just one part of the major change Golden State made to tie the Lakers and potentially change the complexion of this series for good: Embracing small ball.

Don’t be scared off by Anthony Davis' monster Game 1 numbers. To beat A.D. and the Lakers, the Warriors need to get back to small-ball. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/7HEa7BFLgs — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) May 3, 2023

Green didn’t play in the second quarter and probably would’ve been stuck to the bench in the final stanza if this game was competitive. Draymond and Looney shared the floor for less than a minute.

Maybe the best indication of the Warriors prioritizing space? Gary Payton II didn’t see the court until Darvin Ham waved the white flag early in the fourth quarter.

Davis was invisible compared to Game 1, clanking short 2-point jumpers in ball-screen action and getting stymied by Draymond 1-on-1. James finally got his jumper going in the first half, but continued playing secondary creator in the half court and only went to the post—with great success, shocker—intermittently. The Lakers’ superstars just don’t have the juice they once did as scoring and playmaking engines.

As long as Golden State can keep Los Angeles off the offensive glass, there’s no reason why the Dubs can’t stay small going forward. Even if Green comes back to earth in Game 3, the lineup formula Golden State found on Thursday seems like a second-round turning point.

Golden State pushes the pace

Klay Thompson had the hot hand from the opening tip of Game 2. Austin Reaves was helpless chasing him around walloping screens from Draymond, Green and Looney, yielding a series of difficult movement triples Thompson has made seem routine for more than a decade.

Thompson’s breakout 30-point performance is significant all by itself, but more importantly, loudly indicative of the Warriors’ commitment to pushing the pace.

The Dubs scored 17 fast-break points on Thursday, tied with Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings for their most this postseason. But that gaudy total isn’t even an accurate portrayal of how intentional Golden State was racing the ball up the floor.

Wiggins and Moses Moody, impressive on both sides again in Game 2, don’t feel the freedom to rake and take like this very often:

The main source of the Warriors’ pace, though? Curry, fully unleashed as a primary ball handler after leading the Dubs’ furious fourth quarter charge in Game 1.

Curry brought the ball up over and over on Tuesday, getting into high ball screens with the goal of dragging Davis from the paint—sometimes leaving him fooled with extra dribbles and multi-pronged attacks:

The Lakers were so terrified of the reigning Finals MVP he often didn’t need a real screen to draw two to the ball:

Empowering everyone but Looney and JaMychal Green to grab-and-go while activating Curry as a full-time initiator ran the Lakers ragged on Thursday. Look for the Dubs to keep seeking out early offense, making Davis venture toward the perimeter, as this series continues.

Lakers guards fall flat

James so willingly ceding the playmaking reins to Los Angeles guards is only a viable strategy if D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder have it going. That trio combined for 48 points in Game 1, regularly exploiting Golden State’s drop coverage in pick-and-roll from the mid-range and on the drive.

The Warriors didn’t make big changes to their defensive approach on ball screens Thursday night. Russell, Reaves and Schroder just couldn’t make them pay, combining for 21 points on 24 shots despite a steady diet of similar looks.

Los Angeles’ backcourt played over its head in the opener. It shouldn’t be shocking Russell, Reaves and Schroder underwhelmed in Game 2 — just all the more reason their performance is one of the biggest swing factors as the Western Conference Semifinals shift to Southern California.