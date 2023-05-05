A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson shared a couple of takes about the Golden State Warriors’ scorching 127-100 payback win in Game 2 against the Purple & Gold at Chase Center Thursday night.

Like many others who watched the game, Magic Johnson was left in awe of the shooting display of Warriors star Klay Thompson.

“Six Warriors ended in double figures led by Klay Thompson with 30 points in only three quarters. 🤯,” Johnson tweeted.

Thompson led all scorers in Game 2 with 30 points. He was locked in, particularly from behind the arc, as he knocked down eight 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Johnson also took notice of the surprise insertion of JaMychal Green into the Warriors’ starting unit.

“Jamychal Green was the unsung hero for the Warriors with 15 points. Steph Curry made excellent passes and put his teammates in position to get easy baskets with his 12 assists and 20 points.”

Prior to Game 2, JaMychal Green played in only four games since the start of the playoffs and averaged only 5.8 minutes. In the win over the Lakers, Green scored 15 points despite logging in just 13 minutes of action. Green went 6-for-9 from the floor and hit three of six attempts from deep, while also adding two assists and a rebound.

Of course, Magic Johnson, who knows a thing or two about setting teammates up for scoring chances, would shout out the playmaking performance of Curry, who finished the game with 12 assists on top of 20 points.

Johnson now hopes that the Lakers will be able to respond with a big game of their own on Saturday when LA hosts the reigning NBA champions.