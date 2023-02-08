From one legend to another. Basketball Hall of Famer and former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson shared a message to LeBron James after the latter finally surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot in the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“I never thought that Kareem’s scoring record would be broken by anybody but that says how special you are… You’ve changed the game, worldwide. You changed the game of basketball,” Magic Johnson said in his message for the four-time NBA MVP.

LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing only 35 points to tie Abdul-Jabbar’s record and 36 to break it. It was clear early in the game that LeBron was not going to let the night go by without him becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader as he scored 20 points in the first half. The historic bucket came late in the third period when LeBron James buried a jumper from near the free-throw line.

Magic Johnson was not considered a scorer during his time in the NBA, but he does know a lot about it, especially with regard to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The two played several seasons together with the Lakers, with Johnson’s playmaking greatly responsible for a ton of the baskets Abdul-Jabbar made.

With LeBron James finally scoring more points than anyone has ever had in the NBA, what’s there left to climb for him? It is all going to be up to James to find what will drive his desire to continue playing in the league.