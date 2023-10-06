The Los Angeles Lakers made several good offseason additions through free agency bringing in veteran contributors such as Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood and Taurean Prince in addition to re-signing their own key free agents in D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Overall, they brought back the majority of the core that made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals last season. While some questions remain as to how the Lakers starting lineup will look like, there also are some questions about the rest of the rotation. The Lakers have a couple of young players in second-year guard Max Christie and free agent signee Cam Reddish who will be vying for minutes. With training camp underway, Christie revealed that his goal is to be in the Lakers rotation this season as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Max Christie said his goal remains to be in the regular rotation, but he’s not going to live and die with that if he isn’t right away. He’ll keep plugging away, controlling what he can control. He does feel considerably more comfortable and confident than he did last year. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 6, 2023

As of right now, Max Christie appears to be at best, third or fourth on the Lakers depth chart when it comes to the wings. He’s likely going to be competing with Cam Reddish during training camp and preseason for a spot in the regular season rotation. The Lakers drafted Christie with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

As a rookie last year, Christie appeared in 41 games for the Lakers. He averaged 3.1 points per game, 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He shot 41.9 percent from three-point range. He also spent a lot of the season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. During NBA Summer League, Christie averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 55 percent from three-point range.