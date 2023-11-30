The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has accomplished something that Pistons fans can only dream of this season.

The Detroit Pistons haven't been the same since the days of Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Rasheed Wallace and the rest of the ‘Bad Boys 2' Pistons, but the Lakers have excelled as usual.

The two bitter rivals have gone in different directions since the early 2000s, and LeBron James has been a big reason for Coach Darvin Ham's team's success as of late.

The Lakers are a potential destination for star guard/forward DeMar DeRozan if the Bulls decide to part ways with him some time this season according to a recent rumor. The Lakers were hit with a brutal Brian Windhorst reality check after a disastrous performance against Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers.

On Wednesday evening the Lakers took on the Pistons, and absolutely mopped the floor with their ‘former' rivals from the Motor City.

A 133-107 result in favor of the road warrior Lakers was punctuated with 25 points from LeBron James and 35 points from D'Angelo Russell. Anthony Davis added 28 points as an overmatched Pistons squad crumbled at home.

The final score highlighted an embarrassing LeBron James stat for Detroit fans that will have fans bowing down to James.

Total points in wins this season: 259 — LeBron James

229 — Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/0XC8nMTMMu — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2023

“Yeah I get it, we suck,” one Pistons fan said in response.

Others panned the stat as not being ‘real' in comparison with other more established ones like points or rebounds in general.

The Lakers are now 11-8 on the season while Monty Williams and the ‘Stones fell to 2-16 on the year.

Next up for Coach Darvin Ham's Lakers is a road test against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, which comes at a challenging time for Coach Mark Daigneault's team.

Thunder Guard Josh Giddey is under an “active investigation” into inappropriate sexual contact with a minor that has hit more than a few roadblocks recently.

For now, James and the Lakers are focused on playing their best basketball while leaving the drama off the court where it belongs.