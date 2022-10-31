The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game, beating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night to stop their slide at six games after starting the season with a horrendous 0-5 record. Naturally, the whole NBA Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate with LeBron James and the Purple and Gold.

Of course there are some mocking and sarcastic remarks here and there. After all, the Lakers have won just one game and there are still a lot of basketball to be played. But after their tough start, a win might just be what LeBron and co. need to turn things around.

Lakers after the 1st win of the season pic.twitter.com/EXPF4uvluU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 31, 2022

Lakers beat the Nuggets by 11 to get their first win of the season LeBron James: 26pts, 8asts, 6rebs

Anthony Davis: 23pts, 15rebs

Russell Westbrook: 18pts, 8asts, 8rebs

Lonnie Walker IV: 18pts, 5rebs, 2blks

Austin Reaves: 10pts

Troy Brown Jr: 8pts, 6rebspic.twitter.com/dIh0YWn9Mg — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) October 31, 2022

True enough, however, it’s just the Lakers’ first win of the campaign. That means fans can’t really celebrate too much since the team has a lot more work to do.

Los angles lakers have won a game with all due respect pic.twitter.com/h0lLFLmYa9 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 31, 2022

Lakers fans after winning a regular season game pic.twitter.com/Rp8Inn560r — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 31, 2022

For what it’s worth, there are a lot of positive takeaways from the game–all of which the Lakers can use to build upon in order to get back on track. For one, they shot really well from 3-point line. They made 13 of their 30 attempts from deep for a 43.3 percent shooting clip.

There’s also Russell Westbrook who was really effective in his bench role. He had the best plus-minus on the team (+18), which speaks volumes on how effective he can be for the Lakers in the said role. It remains to be seen if he can full embrace coming off the bench and remain consistent with that production, but the early returns have been great for sure.

Up next for the Lakers are the New Orleans Pelicans, and hopes are high it’ll be the start of a winning streak.