Old Patrick Beverley clip featuring his take on playing for Lakers pops up after trade

Patrick Beverley is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After being traded by the Utah Jazz, he is teaming up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and (awkwardly) Russell Westbrook.

Beverley is pumped to be on the Lakers, though the situation is made odd given how bad blood he has with one of the team’s key players. Lots of Beverley’s history with Westbrook and Los Angeles is being relitigated even though Westbrook may soon be traded himself.

Not everything being rehashed is bad for LA, though. Back in May, Beverley told Stephen A. Smith in an appearance on ESPN that the Lakers are good enough to make it to the Western Conference Finals with him. He said that veteran leadership was lacking last season and that he can provide it and help the team get to the WCF as presently constructed.

Simply adding Beverley to the Lakers will certainly not be enough to get them into the conference finals, though. It may not even be enough to get them into the playoffs. His confidence is admirable but his abilities are not enough to uplift the team, which won only 33 games last season.

However, Beverley can certainly help the team because of his tenacious defense. Healthier seasons from James and Davis will also be key for the Lakers as they look to bounce back. Finding the right trade for Westbrook could also help the roster balance out better.

Patrick Beverley said that winning is the most important thing to him, which should make him a strong addition to the Lakers.