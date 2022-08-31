The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley.

The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express his true feelings about the media magnetism in Hollywood. A recent report about Beverley already being in contact with Lakers star Russell Westbrook since the former’s arrival has been making rounds, and it seems that Pat Bev is a bit amused about how something so seemingly trivial gets blown out of proportion in Lala Land:

“So I’m guessing this how it works in LA. Something all the time huh 🤔 We Excited and We hungry. Watch us Work 🦍🍿” Beverley wrote in his tweet.

To be fair, this is actually pretty big news. There’s been a lot of talk about Beverley’s age-old rivalry with Westbrook, so the fact that these two new teammates have been in contact is indeed a significant development. Whether or not this will impact Russ’ future with the Lakers, however, remains unclear.

At this point, the general belief is that Westbrook is on his way out. Not only do these two have beef, but their respective style of play doesn’t exactly fit well with each other. Russ has been linked to a trade away from LA for months now, and for most, the arrival of Patrick Beverley only confirms the inevitability of the same.