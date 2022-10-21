Thursday night produced quite a spectacle between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. For new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley, it was a chance to rekindle some old flames with his former team and a handful of his ex-teammates.

Beverley spent four seasons with the Clippers, and during this time, he formed quite a bond with some of his teammates. This included Kawhi Leonard, who according to Pat Bev, still remains to be one of his brothers off the basketball court (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“It’s a lifetime relationship built off the passion and love of the game of basketball,” Beverley said of his connection with Kawhi. “That’s it.”

Beverley then told the story about how he formed a solid bond with the Clippers star. Pat Bev said that he went to visit Leonard in San Diego when the pandemic hit. He intended to stay for a couple of weeks, but he ended up staying for a month.

“I was in San Diego, me and the homies, with his homies, we would just be drillin’,” Beverley said. “Just getting lost in the work type s–t. Like, therapeutic type s–t. So, we caught a vibe, and that’s been our vibe since then.”

Nothing brings two grown men together like a shared passion, especially when it involves such a competitive sport like basketball. As it turns out, this was the case for Beverley and Kawhi. Regardless of the fact that they are now on opposing teams, these two have an unbreakable bond that transcends the Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry. Nevertheless, you can be sure that both men won’t be pulling any punches the next time they face off on the court.