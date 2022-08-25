Patrick Beverley’s original beef with Lakers resurfaces after trade for Talen Horton-Tucker

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Hollywood, but not with the Los Angeles Clippers. As reported Wednesday night, Beverley is on his way to the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Utah Jazz sending him to La La Land in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. It will take some time before Lakers fans will be able to completely digest the trade. For one, Patrick Beverley has quite a track record when it comes to agitating the Lakers, and you can ask former Los Angeles guard Lonzo Ball about it.

As news of Beverley’s trade started to spread on social media, NBA fans felt as though it was the perfect time to reminisce about the time when Patrick Beverley rolled out the bloody red carpet for Ball in the latter’s first-ever career regular-season game in the league.

Never forget when Patrick Beverley did this to then Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in his first career NBA game. Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting 👀pic.twitter.com/j1AyPy4v85 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 25, 2022

Patrick Beverley was all over Ball’s face in that game. There could not have been a worse defender to face for a rookie to face in the NBA than Beverley, who’s got a loud reputation as one of the stingiest perimeter defenders to ever play in the league. When you combine his defensive skills with his antics, it’s easy to see why players Beverley covers always lose their focus. If grizzled NBA veterans struggle to keep their composure whenever they see Beverley coming at them, just imagine the knots in Lonzo Ball’s guts during that game.

Los Angeles Lakers fans will have to start learning how to cheer for Patrick Beverley, though.