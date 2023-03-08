Pau Gasol’s No. 16 Los Angeles Lakers jersey has officially been retired by the franchise during Tuesday’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers went all out in showing the legendary big man their full appreciation, as they also unveiled a video tribute for Gasol.

The Lakers put together a BEAUTIFUL tribute video celebrating Pau Gasol’s jersey retirement 🥲 Congratulations, no. 16 💛💜pic.twitter.com/YhMwixWjI2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 8, 2023

That should leave Lakers and Pau Gasol fans reaching for a box of Kleenex.

The video showed how Gasol’s journey began with the Lakers, some of his biggest moments in Purple & Gold colors, and even his off-the-court activities during his time in Los Angeles. It was an emotional trip down memory lane for everyone who loves the Lakers. As one of the best players ever to don the Lakers jersey, who helped deliver two NBA championships to the franchise, the appreciation that Pau Gasol is getting from the team is rightfully deserved by the seven-footer.

Pau Gasol started his NBA career when he was selected third overall in the 2001 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, who then traded him to the Grizzlies for Shareef Abdur-Rahim. In 2008, Gasol was shipped to the Lakers together with a pick for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, the rights to Marc Gasol, and a couple of picks. It turned out to be one of the greatest trades ever made by the Lakers, as Pau Gasol immediately turned the Lakers into an absolute force in the league.

In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, the seven-foot Gasol played in 429 games and averaged 17.7 on 52.2 percent shooting, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 blocks.