Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP, so much so that even Paul Pierce is now predicting big things for him and the Los Angeles Lakers as the season progresses.

To recall, the Lakers weren’t even on Pierce’s list of teams locked to make the playoffs out of the Western Conference. But with the Purple and Gold rising behind Davis’ dominant display, he’s having a change of heart.

After witnessing Davis explode for 55 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks in LA’s 130-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Pierce noted that the Lakers are “easily a playoff team” if AD can maintain that level of play, something that he sees the big man doing.

“This is the Version of Anthony Davis everyone was waiting to see. His ability says he’s capable of it ,but we all questioned his mentality,” Pierce wrote on Twitter. “Yo AD ain’t no going back now blood. KG mentality rest of season, if so Lakers easily a playoff Team. Also hope [yo]u stay healthy.”

The Lakers improved to 10-12 on the season, but they are still out of the playoff race as they remain 12th in the standings. Still, it’s easy to see where Paul Pierce is coming from.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers have won eight of their last 10 games, and there’s no denying that they are a team that’s on the rise with all their players starting to click. While they still have a lot of work to do, they are definitely starting to look like a playoff contender that no other team would want to face.