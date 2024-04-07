Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced on April 5 that he would be entering his name into the NBA draft, as well as the transfer portal, after his freshman season at USC. And according to former NBA player Baron Davis, that's a “smart move.”
Davis, in an interview with TMZ, explained why Bronny's recent decision was the right one.
“For him, declaring for the draft would be good because he may be a better pro than he is a college player,” Davis said. “The program is a lot different, it's more free-flowing, you're not coached every moment, you not playing zone all the time. So from what I've seen from Bronny, he's athletic and a smart point guard, he can shoot the ball, so if I was him, I'd try my hand too, and if I don't like what I see, now I can go back into the portal and go somewhere and rock.”
Davis also expressed his desire to see Bronny and LeBron play together, which is a long-stated goal of LeBron's.
“I want to see Bronny and LeBron play on the same team,” he said. “That'll be hard. Like Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. That shit would be hella hard.”
Bronny James' NBA draft important decision
After a tumultuous freshman season at USC, Bronny announced he would both declare for the NBA draft and enter the transfer portal, effectively keeping his options open while allowing NBA front offices to evaluate his true place in the upcoming draft.
“I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny said in a statement via Instagram. “I've made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”
Bronny, who committed to USC in May 2023, collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest in July during a practice. Diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, Bronny ultimately recovered and made his college basketball debut on December 10 against Long Beach State. He recorded four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block, showing off the all-around game he had shown glimpses of in high school.
The rest of Bronny's freshman season was not as successful, however. In 25 games (six of which were starts), Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes per game. His shooting splits left much to be desired, as he shot 36.6% from the field, 26.7% from three, and 67.6% at the free-throw line.
Bronny's rough freshman year seemingly complicates LeBron's desire to play in the NBA alongside his son. It is clear, especially after missing a large chunk of the 2023 offseason while recovering from his cardiac arrest, that Bronny would benefit from extensive playing time wherever he ends up next season. If he decides to go pro, he could receive the necessary minutes in the G-League, although the allure to pair LeBron and Bronny together in NBA games would likely be too enticing for any team to keep Bronny in the developmental league.
Bronny has until June 16 to withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft player pool if chooses to do so.