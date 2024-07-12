Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has had an incredible professional run. James owns too many accolades to name and is adding another one to his list by playing in his third Olympics with the 2024 Team USA basketball squad. Former Celtics star Paul Pierce made a bold claim on James' career success amid the backend of his journey.

“I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level,” Pierce said, via Undisputed. “Because when he went to Miami… Game 6 in Boston when we had him on the ropes to go back to the Finals, I think that was the game that took LeBron to the next level.”

“Game 6, I believe it was [James'] first year in Miami, we was up 3-2 at home [with a trip to the Finals at stake], and that's what took him to the next level,” Pierce added.

Paul Pierce is referring to LeBron James' infamous Game 6 performance against the Celtics in the 2012 Eastern Conference finals. James amassed a 45-point-15-rebound double to beat Pierce and Boston 93-72 and force a Game 7. James returned with another double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds and led the Heat to a 101-88 victory, ending the Celtics' run. Miami went on to win the 2012 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder for James' first championship.

Paul Pierce may not have been the sole driver of James' success, but was a part of the group that pushed him to greater heights. James went on to win three more championships across his time with the Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. At 39 years old, James aspires to win at least one more title before his career is over. He is focused on other things during the 2024 offseason though.

LeBron James adding to his success with third Team USA stint

James hopes to win a third meal with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Several other talented stars are joining him including former NBA Finals rivals Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. NBA legend Grant Hill praised James and Curry ahead of the Summer Games for their respectable professional showings.

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Grant Hill noted the impressiveness of Curry and James' longevity and leadership. Moreover, he feels the two stars' experience on Team USA helped them reach greater heights in their careers.

“I really believe this: for both of them, they were a part of USA Basketball before they were NBA champions, and it gave them a foundation. It taught them how to win, how to be a part of something bigger than yourself. I think LeBron understands that and cherishes that, and I know Steph as well,” Hill added.

It will be exciting to watch James continue the final stretch of his career with the Lakers and Team USA.