The Team USA basketball squad is continuing its preparation for the 2024 Olympics. Veterans LeBron James and Stephen Curry look to help lead the team to another medal. The former NBA Finals rivals earned high praise from NBA legend Grant Hill amid their respectable professional runs.

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Grant Hill noted the impressiveness of Curry and James' longevity and leadership. Moreover, he feels the two stars' experience on Team USA helped them reach greater heights in their careers.

“I really believe this: for both of them, they were a part of USA Basketball before they were NBA champions, and it gave them a foundation. It taught them how to win, how to be a part of something bigger than yourself. I think LeBron understands that and cherishes that, and I know Steph as well,” Hill added.

Hill said he previously talked with James about the impact playing for Team USA in the Olympics could have on younger stars like Anthony Edwards. Edwards can play a big role in the team's success and takeaway lessons that can help in his Minnesota Timberwolves stardom.

Speaking of Edwards, the young guard revealed an interesting admission to LeBron James that provided a unique perspective.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry: mentors for Team USA's Olympic squad

Anthony Edwards spoke on his experience so far after Team USA's exhibition match against Canada. Edwards will soon make his official Olympic debut and admitted nervousness to James amid the team's preparation.

“I was nervous for real, I ain’t gonna lie. I told Bron… I ain’t been nervous in a minute. My first time playing in the Olympics. I definitely was nervous,” Edwards said, per Chris Hine.

Anthony Edwards' admission is slightly surprising, given the confidence he showed during the 2023-24 season. However, nervousness is natural, especially for athletes competing on the world's biggest stage.

Edwards took a huge jump with the Timberwolves in 2023-24. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points and 5.1 assists per game. In addition, he notched 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. Edwards' scoring and serviceable defense helped Minnesota advance to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, his team lost to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Nevertheless, Edwards continues to train hard and is embracing his opportunity with Team USA. LeBron James likely gave Edwards calming advice when the young guard told him he was nervous. James has played in the Olympics twice, so he knows the feeling. James, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the team look to help the US win another medal in 2024.