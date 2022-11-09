By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago

Updated 20 hours ago

Richard Jefferson isn’t a very big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers right now amid the team’s 2-8 start to the new season. In his mind, their biggest crime is wasting the last few remaining years of LeBron James’ Hall of Fame career.

Jefferson isn’t letting LeBron off the hook completely, though. The ESPN analyst firmly believes that his former teammate is to blame as well, particularly when he decided to sign an extension with the Lakers during the offseason (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I haven’t spoken to him, but I feel like him signing that extension was the biggest mistake he’s made in his career. And I stand by that,” Jefferson said. “… You come to LA, you win a championship, but signing this extension last summer, it was just so confusing to me. I think he did it because he was committed to the organization.”

Jefferson then turned his attention to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. RJ made it abundantly clear that he feels Pelinka has to take accountability for his shortcomings as one of the team’s top decision-makers:

“The biggest confusion of all the extensions was Rob Pelinka because you’re like, ‘What has Rob Pelinka done?'” Jefferson asked. “… So, when you look at all of the moves that have been made by Rob Pelinka, does he deserve an extension? … The formula has been shown for two decades (on) how to win with LeBron, and they have thrown that all away.”

Jefferson’s argument is simple: we all know that the best way to maximize LeBron James’ skillset is by surrounding him with shooters. This has been a formula that has resulted in four championships for King James, but for reasons unknown, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can’t seem to do this for him in LA. They already succeeded with this same formula during the Lakers’ 2020 title run in the bubble, which is why it’s quite baffling as to why the front office has refused or is incapable of replicating the same right now.