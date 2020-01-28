Pop superstar Rihanna shared his sympathies for the family of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and all the families of the victims who perished in the helicopter crash on Sunday.

Via Instagram, Rihanna — like most Kobe fans — is still in disbelief. She posted a photo of Bryant and her daughter Gianna Bryan on the night that the Lakers won the 2009 NBA Finals.

Rihanna’s heartfelt message only goes to show how much Bryant affected every single soul, not just basketball players. He was a world icon. One of the best players in NBA history.

In his prime, the Lakers legend’s influence trickled on over to pop culture. Bryant’s name alone carried potent images of a competitive spirit, fadeaway jump shots, game-winners, NBA titles, Olympic medals, and so on.

Even after hanging up his jersey and sneakers after 20 years in the league, Bryant really never left. He ventured on to the entertainment industry, the publishing industry, and also had a foot in venture capital. More importantly, he was grooming his daughter Gigi to follow in his footsteps and become a professional basketball player as well.

Bryant’s demise came unexpectedly, like a thief in the night. Like Rihanna, the entire basketball world is in shock at the loss of one of its brightest shining star and his daughter.

Kobe Bryant and Gigi, as well as the seven others who perished, are all equally beautiful souls whose lives were cut by a tragedy. They will all be remembered.