Forward Rui Hachimura is excited to help lead the Lakers in the NBA In-Season Tournament, and for a good reason.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is locked in on the NBA In-Season Tournament. That much is clear as he spoke to reporters on Monday ahead of the team's quarterfinals clash with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Hachimura expressed his desire to beat the Suns in the knockout game, adding that he really wants to get to Las Vegas and take the prize money that comes with winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Players from the championship team will get $500,000 each, which is certainly enough motivation for Hachimura and many others.

“We gotta go get this one tomorrow, and then go to Vegas and get the whole bag,” Hachimura shared, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“We gotta go get this one tomorrow, and then go to Vegas and get the whole bag.” Rui Hachimura on the Lakers’ In-Season Tournament hopes 💰 (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/3TsL7X4iV2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2023

The Lakers have homecourt advantage in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament after topping the West Group A with an immaculate 4-0 record. The Suns' only loss in the competition was against the Purple and Gold as well, so it's easy to see where Rui Hachimura and the team's confidence is coming from.

However, their second meeting surely won't be as easy as the first. In their showdown in the Group Stage, the Suns were led by Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, with Devin Booker out due to a calf injury. This time, while Beal is out as a result of a back issue, Book is available alongside KD.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can continue their hot run in the competition, though it's definitely nice to see the likes of Hachimura with plenty of motivation and confidence heading to the meeting.