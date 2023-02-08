All eyes in the NBA on Tuesday night are on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. James is looking to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar finished his career with 38,387 points. LeBron entered Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record. He scored 20 points in the first half, however the Lakers defense failed them, trailing 76-66 at the break.

Late in the half, Russell Westbrook was subbed out as the Thunder were set to shoot free throws. After dragging his feet toward the locker room, he was seen having a heated discussion with assistant coach Phil Handy, according to Lakers reporter Cooper Halpern.

This is not the first time that Westbrook and Handy have been vocal with each other. It’s not known the context of their discussion, but it certainly is not what Lakers fans want to see.

This night is all about LeBron James. If you looked at the crowd, you would think you were at The Academy Awards with the amount of A-List stars in attendance.

The Lakers superstar came out of the half fired up. He hit a couple of quick three’s midway through the quarter and is now just eight points away from breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s record. Unfortunately, Los Angeles’ defense is still lacking. The underwhelming Thunder are shooting at a high clip and getting what they want offensively.

Anthony Davis has struggled mightily, as have most of the Lakers players. If the Lakers are going to win this game, James is going to have to the reason.