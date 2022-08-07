There’s a lot going on with Russell Westbrook right now as his future with the Los Angeles Lakers continues to be shrouded in doubt. Be that as it may, the former league MVP took time to put some smiles on a lot of kids’ faces by putting on an epic dunk party during a basketball camp.

Russ was all smiles as he threw down some eye-popping dunks to the delight of the adoring crowd. Westbrook even had some help from a little girl, who threw a perfect alley-oop lob for Russ (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Russell Westbrook putting on a dunk contest for the kids 🔥 (via @russwest44) pic.twitter.com/nHvy3Vfanw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

It’s great to see Westbrook looking this happy on the basketball court. It’s no secret that his first year with the Lakers was disappointing, to say the least, and this has led to a lot of talk about his potential exit.

It’s no secret that the Lakers have been trying to find a trade destination for the embattled nine-time All-Star, but at this point, there appears to be no other team in the league that’s willing to take on Westbrook’s $47 million salary for 2022-23.

Right now, it feels like Russell Westbrook is destined to start the new season in LA. It might not be the most ideal option for both parties, but they will just need to make do with what’s on the table. For Westbrook, this will present him with an opportunity to prove to Lakers fans that he deserves to put on the Purple & Gold. Let’s just hope things work out better this time around.