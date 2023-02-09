The Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled off a trade Wednesday, sending Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. Utah also landed a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick. However, the reports are that the Jazz may very well buy out Westbrook from his monstrous contract to clear cap space.

If that were to happen, the Chicago Bulls appear interested in the veteran point guard, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. “The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz,” Haynes tweeted.

The blockbuster move came less than 24 hours ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It also came less than 24 hours after the Lakers legend LeBron James made history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history.

After a very sluggish start to the season, the Bulls have appeared to turn things around. They are 26-28 and currently sit 9th place in the East. With Lonzo Ball’s return timetable still unknown, adding Westbrook can really help fill a need of an energetic distributor. It would also likely kill any chance of Russell Westbrook winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, as he would like join the starting unit in Chicago.

The Jazz continue to position themselves into one of the deepest rebuilds in NBA history. They already accrued three additional first-round picks in the Donovan Mitchell trade with the Cavs. They also landed four first-round picks in the Rudy Gobert deal with the Timberwolves, not to mention a number of pick swaps.

Buying out Westbrook’s salary would make a lot of sense for the rebuild to continue.