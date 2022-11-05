The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to make it three wins straight on Friday night as they hosted the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The squad was in good spirits, and for their part, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley thought that it was the opportune time to debut their new celebration.

Russ had made the rock the baby celly his own, but on Friday night, he decided to share the moment with ex-nemesis turned Lakers teammate Patrick Beverley. It was a hilariously glorious moment that even included Pay Bev upgrading Stephen Curry’s famed night night celebration (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley doing a rock the baby celebration together after a made bucket by Russ 😂 pic.twitter.com/2QPvpzGu93 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 5, 2022

Russ rocked the baby to sleep before turning it over to Beverley, who confirmed that the young child was fast asleep. That’s pretty epic, and I just hope this isn’t the last time we see this celly this season.

For his part, Russell Westbrook has been in a much better mood of late. This obviously has a lot to do with the fact that he’s been playing much better over the past few games. This comes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham removed Russ from the starting five. Westbrook has embraced the role with the second unit, and it has resulted in him becoming much more productive for his team.

It would probably be too early to assume that Darvin Ham has solved the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook conundrum. However, if Russ keeps playing like this — and if there are no emotional outbursts from him — then we all might start forgetting about Westbrook’s potential trade away from LA.