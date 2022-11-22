Published November 22, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

A few months ago, San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan took a swipe at Russell Westbrook with a “brick”-related jab. It seems that the Los Angeles Lakers star took notice of the sleight and Russ took the opportunity to get his revenge on the young stud during Sunday’s matchup.

At one point in the game, Westbrook hit Sochan square in the face with a forceful chest pass. It’s actually quite painful to watch:

LMAO Russell Westbrook remembers, he launched that ball at Sochan 😭pic.twitter.com/0c3X7zzMs3 — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) November 21, 2022

For those that require context on the first part of the video, Sochan was playing some sort of guessing game when Russell Westbrook’s name was dragged into the conversation. The mystery word that the No. 9 overall pick was supposed to guess was “triple-double,” which is why his partner described it as something that Russ has a lot of. The Spurs rookie went full savage with his response, though, saying that it was “bricks” that Westbrook had an abundance of.

Whether or not Russ caught wind of this previous clip is a complete mystery. We’ll also never know if he actually hit Sochan in the head with the ball on purpose. What we can say with some certainty, however, is that it was Sochan’s face that was on the receiving end of a Russ bullet pass. That must have hurt. To add insult to injury, the video completely blew up, and it’s now up to nearly 600,000 views as of writing.

Sochan actually had a pretty good game against the Lakers, logging 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes of play. It was a blowout in favor of Westbrook and Co., though, and the one thing some of us will remember from that performance is how the highly-touted rookie used his face to hilariously intercept a Westbrook fastball.