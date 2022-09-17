Russell Westbrook seen vibing out at Kendrick Lamar concert

Reports surfaced on Friday that Russell Westbrook could be demoted to a bench role in 2021-22. Whether he heard the rumors or not, it’s clearly not bothering the veteran guard. Russ was seen absolutely vibing at Kendrick Lamar’s concert at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night with his wife.

Via ClutchPoints:

It’s good to see Russell Westbrook having some fun amid a drama-filled offseason for the Lakers. There has been non-stop chatter that he could be traded and after the additions of Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley, LA is suddenly deep as can be at the guard positions. If he doesn’t play up to par, Darvin Ham could truly use him off the bench. That’s just common knowledge, never mind the rumors.

Lakers fans are short on patience with Westbrook already after last year’s underwhelming campaign. He struggled to fit in alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, also turning the ball over at an alarming rate. Russ couldn’t shoot the triple to save his life, either.

But, there is some optimism that 2022-23 could be a different story. Ham has already committed to doing everything imaginable to get the best out of Russell Westbrook, who is a future Hall of Famer. There is no denying the player he’s proven to be over the years. But, if it doesn’t work out again in Los Angeles, you can essentially kiss him goodbye.

Westbrook is friends with Kendrick and even heard his name dropped in one of Lamar’s songs back in 2017. After all, they’re both LA natives so it makes sense.