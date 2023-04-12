Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Shannon Sharpe is the biggest LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He has shown that multiple times throughout the 2022-23 season. However, considering his fandom and job as a sports analyst for FOX, he can also be the team’s biggest critic when they are not playing well.

That is the case on Tuesday as the Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Play-In for the battle for the no. 7 seed. The Purple and Gold struggled mightily in the first half, allowing Minnesota to drop 60 points on them while they scored just 49 points.

Sharpe was critical of the Lakers’ defense to start the must-win game, and he made sure to air his thoughts and frustration on Twitter.

“Hopefully the Lakers will guard someone in the 2nd half. Couldn’t guard a parked car with an uzi in the 1st half. Wolves shooting 59% from 2 and 53% from 3,” Sharpe wrote along with several angry emojis.

The Lakers definitely didn’t have the best start in the game, and they couldn’t have chosen the worst possible time to have their defense disappearing on them. They really need to beat the Timberwolves to get that seven seed, but it sure looked like they couldn’t care less about making the playoffs.

Shannon Sharpe’s frustration is understandable. A lot of LA fans probably felt the same way after seeing LeBron James and co. look like a shell of the team that had the best record in the Western Conference since the All-Star break. If LA can’t fix their defense, it’ll surely be even more troublesome for them moving forward.